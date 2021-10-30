Pleasant weather develops for Halloween Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures develop for Halloween Sunday with cooler temperatures in the mountains.

Pleasant weather continues for the start of the workweek with some rain chances late next week.

Dry and mild for Halloween Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

Pleasant and dry start to the week, with highs around 70 degrees.

Cooler end to next week, with rain possible.

Jason Myers Saturday evening forecast (WBTV)

Spotty rain showers will be possible tonight, with clearing skies across the Piedmont, and lingering rain in the mountains.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the 40s, so have a jacket if you are outside.

Mostly sunny skies develop for Halloween Sunday, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s for the Charlotte Metro area, and lower 50s for the mountains.

Temperatures will cool from around 60 degrees at 8 pm Sunday, to the low to mid-50s by the late evening hours. Sunset will be at 6:30 pm on Sunday.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will develop for Monday and Tuesday, with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Temperatures cool back into the lower 60s for Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s Thursday into next weekend. Scattered rain showers are possible for Thursday and Friday of next week.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

