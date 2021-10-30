NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home

(WLBT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Laurinburg police are searching for answers after a mother and daughter were found dead inside a home Friday night.

Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to a home in the 700 block of Pine Street in reference to a homicide.

When they arrived, police said they found the bodies of 71-year-old Linda Taylor and her daughter 43-year-old Jennifer Locklear.

The North Carolina Bureau of Investigations has been called in to help with the investigation into the double homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Division at 910-276-3211.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A newly-published inspection report states that an unannounced COVID-19 focused survey and...
Inspection finds resident was possibly seen eating a mouse at nursing home in Salisbury, family not immediately notified
OYS: Consumers cannot sue Wells Fargo over scams
Wells Fargo resolves direct deposit issue
A west Charlotte mother is pleading for help from the community after her home was riddled with...
West Charlotte mother pleading for housing help after home riddled with bullets
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
Halloween 2021: Your guide to trick-or-treating in the area
crime scene tape
Juvenile shot in south Charlotte’s Quail Meadow neighborhood

Latest News

Leigh whipped up a mean PSL this morning.
Leigh and Caroline make Pumpkin Spice Lattes
These extensions by Sarla are $9.99 on Amazon.
Product Test: Leigh and Caroline put on hair extensions
It's time to escape teh clasps of the Walking Debt
Joe Roseman tells us how to get rid of the "Nightmares of the Walking Debt"
How to Maximize Your Now
Real Talk with Felice: How to Maximize Your Now