‘He’s very traumatized’: 10-year-old recovering after being mauled by neighborhood dog

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 10-year-old is in the hospital after police say he was viciously attacked by a neighborhood dog.

His mom says a 1-year-old pit bull is usually loose in the neighborhood, and when the child went to pet him, the dog attacked.

Physically, Keyan’te Blackmon should be OK, but his mother says she knows he has emotional challenges ahead.

As for the dog, he’s been impounded at Animal Care and Control, where his future is far less certain.

“What I saw was just something out of a movie,” said Jeanetta Blackmon.

Blackmon has been by her son’s side at the hospital nearly non-stop for two days.

“He just said I got attacked. I got attacked by the dog,” Blackmon said.

Blackmon says Keyan’te had just gotten off the school bus and was walking home.

A neighbor’s dog was known to run the area freely without any type of tether.

Blackmon said her son went to pet the dog, and at first, it garnered no reaction, but when he tried to do it again, the dog attacked.

“When he went to pet the dog a second time, the dog began to growl,” Blackmon said. “He then got scared, turned to run away. As he turned to run away, the dog jumped on him knocked him to the ground and started biting on him.”

The boy’s screams brought family members running.

The dog let go after Keyan’te hit the pit bull with his school bookbag.

“There was blood everywhere, his face was just gashed open,” Blackmon said.

But what angers Blackmon the most is no one stepped in to stop the attack.

“They just watched,” Blackmon said. “They watched him being attacked by their dog. It was their dog and he said, ‘Mommy, they didn’t even help me.’ I said, ‘I don’t want to die help me, and they didn’t even help me.’”

Keyan’te’s physical wounds will heal. It’s the emotional scars Blackmon is most concerned with.

“He’s terrified. He’s very traumatized right now,” Blackmon said.

For now, Blackmon is taking it day by day, knowing if her child didn’t fight back, it could have been much worse.

“This is going to be a long journey,” Blackmon said. “A long journey to get him mentally and physically where he needs to be.”

The dog is under a 10-day rabies quarantine, but after that, Blackmon wants it put down.

