Cool Saturday - Dry for Halloween!

First Alert Weather: We are waiting for the old low pressure system to clear the area so our skies can finally clear
By Leigh Brock
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few stray showers today will be out of the way for Halloween!

  • Cool Saturday
  • Good Trick-or-Treat night!
  • 70s return next week

We are waiting for the old low pressure system to clear the area so our skies can finally clear. While most of the rain will be over the Northeast, we could see a few stray showers - mainly in the mountains. In fact, you could see off and on showers for most of the day in the higher elevations. Highs will only reach the low 50s for you. Everyone outside of the mountains will reach the low 60s. It will be mainly cloudy everywhere.

We will have said goodbye to the low by tomorrow. The sun will make a reappearance and highs will be close to 70°. The only rain chance is for the mountains - mainly the first half of the day. Trick-or-Treaters will have pretty nice weather. Temperatures will go from the 60s as they head out to the 50s as they head back in for the night.

Sunday Trick or Treat forecast
Sunday Trick or Treat forecast(First Alert Weather)

Monday and Tuesday will be quite nice with highs in the low 70s and lots of sun. It will be cooler on Wednesday when we don’t make it past the low 60s for highs.

The end of the week has a lot of question marks. One model is bringing in a decent chance for rain. Another isn’t quite sold on that. We will continue to monitor it closely.

For now, there’s at least a chance for rain to help out with our increasing drought conditions.

Make it a great weekend!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

