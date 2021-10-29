West Charlotte mother pleading for housing help after home riddled with bullets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A west Charlotte mother is pleading for help from the community after her home was riddled with bullets in late September. The incident happened at a home on Sloan Drive on Sunday, September 19 according to a report filed with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Tamika Scott, who has been renting the home, said she was in the house with her six kids when the shooting happened. Scott said her 14-year-old son was hit by gunfire but is okay and is recovering. Scott returned to the home Thursday evening to speak to WBTV about the incident.

“I’m shaking and my heart is in my stomach because the nightmare that we had and the nightmare that we’re still living, I wouldn’t wish that on anybody,” said Scott.

She explained that the shooting was unexpected and shocked the family.

“I was cooking. The kids were playing, watching TV and bullets just rang out,” explained Scott. “I had to lay on top of my children and make sure they got under the bed so I could crawl up the stairs and go check on my other children.”

The west Charlotte mother explained that she and her kids are not staying in the home right now. She said her family is now being evicted from the home on Sloan Drive.

“We don’t have a permanent place to stay right now. It’s been very difficult, living out of bags, going from this place to that place,” said Scott.

The mother explained that she appreciates the fact that she and her children are healthy and safe, but she’s hoping someone can help the family find a new place to live. She said she’s already been reaching out to community organizations like the NAACP and legal aid.

“I’m a single mother with six kids, trying to do the best that I can. That’s the most important thing. We all alright. We all together and we’re gonna be okay. I just need like a little help just to get us back to where we were before,” said Scott.

She said she thinks she might know who is responsible for the shooting. A representative from the CMPD confirmed Thursday that no one had been charged in connection to the incident.

