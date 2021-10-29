Wells Fargo resolves direct deposit issue

This article has 134 words with a read time of approximately 40 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wells Fargo representatives said an issue with direct deposits on Friday morning has been resolved.

“We apologize to customers whose account balances were delayed in getting updated early this morning. The delay was quickly resolved and all accounts were updated by around 6:00 a.m. ET,” a statement from Wells Fargo said.

Several Wells Fargo customers contacted WBTV early Friday morning to report the issue.

The customers who called Wells Fargo said they hadn’t heard back yet and there was a two-hour wait time to get in touch with a representative.

Customers online were not holding back with their frustration. One person tweeted “My check is there every 2 weeks at the same time NOW it’s not there.”

Wells Fargo responded to the tweet saying if the person was expecting a direct deposit and have not received it, they should contact the company or individual who is sending the money.

The complaints continued in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

