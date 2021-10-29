NC DHHS Flu
Wells Fargo customers experiencing direct deposit issues

Several customers have contacted WBTV to report the issue.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wells Fargo customers are saying their direct deposits have not been received Friday morning.

The customers who called Wells Fargo said they hadn’t heard back yet and there was a two-hour wait time to get in touch with a representative.

Customers online were not holding back with their frustration. One person tweeted “My check is there every 2 weeks at the same time NOW it’s not there.”

Wells Fargo responded to the tweet saying if the person was expecting a direct deposit and have not received it, they should contact the company or individual who is sending the money.

The complaints continue in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

WBTV has reached out to Wells Fargo officials for more information.

