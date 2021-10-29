Vt. woman who conquered Kilamanjaro at 300 lbs. to be featured in new film

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington native is going to get to see her life on the big screen. Our Olivia Lyons sat down with Kara Richardson Whitely to talk about the movie and her current work in Vermont.

Kara Richardson Whitely first got into hiking when she lived in South Burlington. At 360 pounds, she decided to make some changes, so she hit the hiking trail, climbing Camel’s Hump and Mt. Mansfield.

“There’s this idea that hiking and being outdoorsy is only for a certain group of people, but I want to make sure that more people feel welcome,” Richardson Whitely said.

So she kept putting one foot in front of the other, and then put it all down on paper. Now Richardson Whitely’s memoir, “Gorge: My Journey Up Kilimanjaro at 300 Pounds,” is being made into a movie that is produced by and staring the “This Is Us” actress Chrissy Metz.

“The plan is that she would star as me. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Richardson Whitely said. During one of Metz’s book signings, Richardson Whitely gave the actress a copy of her own book. “The work that she did in “This Is Us” meant so much to me that I wanted to share my story with her.”

A few months later, she says Metz sent an email. “She said that she highlighted every other line, that she shared the copy with her team, and they all read it and they wanted to make it out there so people could hear the story. But the funniest part was she said it took her a month to write the perfect email, and I was like, ‘Chrissy, you would have had me at hello!’”

In addition to the movie, Richardson Whitely is working with clothing and consumer brands to not only accommodate, but welcome the 67% of women who are size 14 and above. But she still battles stigma, like during the pandemic when she walked 100 miles of the Long Trail and encountered a man who fat-shamed her. “It felt really like I didn’t belong there, even though I had physically taken the steps to be there,” Richardson Whitely said.

Still, she works to get more people into nature. That is why she is on the board of directors for Come Alive Outside, a nonprofit based in Rutland that encourages people to get moving outside. “The values of this organization are so strong and that so many more people are outside and taking advantage of the programs,” Richardson Whitely said.

So when is the movie premiering? “Just like the Long Trail, it’s a long road, so I have absolutely no idea when it will come out,” Richardson Whitely said.

