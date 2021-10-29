Three displaced after house fire in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people have been displaced after a house fire in Rowan County on Friday.

Firefighters were called to respond to the fire in the 200 block of Bonanza Drive in the Bennett Heights neighborhood.

The home was heavily damaged. No one was at home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the three people who were displaced.

