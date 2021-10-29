‘This has been a long road.’ Even with $88M settlement in Emanuel AME church shooting, money won’t bring victims back to families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTV) - The families of the nine victims in the 2015 Charleston church mass shooting have reached a settlement with the Justice Department for $88 million over a faulty background check that allowed convicted gunman Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used in the shooting.

This lawsuit has been in the works since shortly after the shooting happened in 2015, and with this long journey coming to an end, family members are all thinking about their loved ones and the perseverance they maintained to get them justice.

Even a day of celebration for the end of a six-year journey is a day of remembrance for the families and survivors of the Mother Emmanuel church shooting.

“It’s already so hard to lose someone you love, but it’s even harder to grow up without a father, knowing that he lost his life in a place that he devoted his entire life to,” Eliana Pinckney, who lost her father that day said.

Pinckney says no amount of money will bring her father back but the gravity of having the largest civil settlement in history is not lost on them and what it means for the future.

“This is a step in the right direction for the government to continue acknowledging the African Americans who are losing their lives on a daily basis. This is the start to change,” she says.

The journey to change has not been swift or easy, though.

“This has been a long road,” Sharon Risher, whose mother, Ethel Lance was killed that day.

”Ethel Lance was a very formidable woman. And she loved to dance and she loved to cook,” Risher said.

Risher has been fighting this fight for her mom the entire six years right here in Charlotte.

She says the families and survivors dealt with lengthy court battles and thrown-out cases before getting to this day.

“We just had to keep pushing because we knew that what happened should not have happened and we were not going to give up,” she said.

But that spirit of ‘we are not going to give up,’ she says came from the nine angels they lost that day.

”We had no choice but to keep going because those were the people those were the people that were killed in that church. They were the kind of people that never gave up,” she said.

The settlement includes $63 million for the families of those killed and 25 million for survivors – totaling $88 million.

That number is no accident. It was chosen on purpose.

That’s because 88 is steeped in so much White Supremacy and hate.

The settlement is still pending a judge’s approval.

