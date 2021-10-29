Special Halloween costumes made for NICU babies at Levine Children’s Hospital
From pumpkins and bees to turtles and butterflies, the infants were definitely Halloween-ready.
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Levine Children’s Hospital provided a sweet treat ahead of Halloween weekend.
The hospital shared precious photos on its Facebook page of babies in the NICU.
The hospital said the costumes were created and donated by Preemies of the Carolinas, Project Sweet Pea and NICU nurse Andrea Malinowski.
