Special Halloween costumes made for NICU babies at Levine Children’s hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Levine Children’s Hospital provided a sweet treat ahead of Halloween weekend.

The hospital shared precious photos on its Facebook page of babies in the NICU.

From pumpkins and bees to turtles and butterflies, the infants were definitely Halloween-ready.

Trick or treat, we have something sweet...our NICU babies dressed up for their first Halloween! These wickedly cute... Posted by Levine Children's on Thursday, October 28, 2021

The hospital said the costumes were created and donated by Preemies of the Carolinas, Project Sweet Pea and NICU nurse Andrea Malinowski.

