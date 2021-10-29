NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Prom is back: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools give go-ahead for schools to prepare for spring dances

The past two years, CMS had its milestone end-of-the-year dance called off because of COVID-19
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been two years since Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have hosted prom and other school dance activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

District officials on Friday gave the green light for schools to proceed with prom and other dance preparations for the spring.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools cancels prom for all schools

CMS says principals are asked to be “mindful of cancellation clauses when entering contractual agreements with external venues, in the event we are mandated to limit social gatherings due to COVID-related issues.”

The past two years, CMS had its milestone end-of-the-year dance called off because of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry McGlamery Mug
App State employee arrested for secretly recording residence hall women’s bathroom
Gaston County Schools Food Shortage
Food shortage? Parents say lunch portions cut across several Gaston Co. schools
Derrick Dashawn Brown
Man on bond for alleged shooting arrested again
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
Halloween 2021: Your guide to trick-or-treating in the area
Malikah Bennett
Hearing continued for mother accused of killing 4-year-old found buried in yard

Latest News

Police identify shooter (9th grader Jatwan Cuffie) and victim (10th grader Bobby McKeithen) in...
Friday marks three-year anniversary of deadly Butler High School shooting
Public hearings took place discuss redistricting in North Carolina.
Civil rights groups file lawsuit over North Carolina’s redistricting process
Monoclonal antibodies can be given through an IV or injections.
‘A game-changer’: Charlotte mother, son credit monoclonal antibody treatment for getting them healthy after contracting COVID-19
In June 2019, Mark Carver - who maintained his innocence despite spending 10 years in prison on...
N.C. Supreme Court denies state’s petition to hear Mark Carver case