Prom is back: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools give go-ahead for schools to prepare for spring dances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been two years since Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have hosted prom and other school dance activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

District officials on Friday gave the green light for schools to proceed with prom and other dance preparations for the spring.

CMS says principals are asked to be “mindful of cancellation clauses when entering contractual agreements with external venues, in the event we are mandated to limit social gatherings due to COVID-related issues.”

The past two years, CMS had its milestone end-of-the-year dance called off because of COVID-19.

