Officers searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in Great Falls, S.C.

The public should call 911 if they see him
Kenneth Luke Craig
Kenneth Luke Craig(Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREAT FALLS, S.C. (WBTV) - Great Falls, S.C. residents told to lock doors while officers search for shooting suspect

Law enforcement is searching for a shooting suspect in Chester County, S.C.

Great Falls Police and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Kenneth Luke Craig, who is believed to have been involved in a shooting on Canal Street in Great Falls.

One person was shot and is being treated.

Craig is considered armed and dangerous. Deputies say area residents should lock their doors and call 911.

Great Falls Schools have been placed on lockdown out of precaution.

