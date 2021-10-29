NC DHHS Flu
N.C. Supreme Court denies state’s petition to hear Mark Carver case

With the NC Supreme Court denying the state’s petition to hear Carver’s case, a trial judge can now consider a motion to dismiss Carver’s charges.
In June 2019, Mark Carver - who maintained his innocence despite spending 10 years in prison on his conviction of killing UNC Charlotte student Ira Yarmolenko in 2008 - was released from prison after posting bond.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Supreme Court has denied the state’s petition to hear the case of Mark Carver, a man who was awarded a new trial in the 2008 death of a UNC Charlotte student.

In June 2019, Mark Carver - who maintained his innocence despite spending 10 years in prison on his conviction of killing UNC Charlotte student Ira Yarmolenko in 2008 - was released from prison after posting bond.

In 2019, a judge granted Carver a new trial based on ineffective counsel and new DNA evidence.

Earlier in 2021, The Court of Appeals dismissed the state’s challenge to Carver’s new trial.

With the NC Supreme Court denying the state’s petition to hear Carver’s case, a trial judge can now consider a motion to dismiss Carver’s charges. That motion is expected to be filed next week.

If a judge doesn’t dismiss the charges, there will be a new trial.

