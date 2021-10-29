NC DHHS Flu
Main Charlotte library closing Friday to be replaced by modern facility

Uptown seems be always changing, and today, we’re getting a sneak-peek of the newest building to hit the skyline.
WBTV(WBTV)
By Ron Lee
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new downtown library is in the works to replace the building that’s been standing on North Tryon Street for over a hundred years. It’s an ambitious project years in the making.

It’s a big plan with a big price tag at around $143 million to get the project off the ground, much of which will be paid by taxpayers. But when completed, it’ll be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

What was once a pillar in uptown Charlotte now looks like it’s been picked clean. Workers have been busy organizing and moving everything that’s at the main library that’s not been nailed down. The library is closing its doors forever Friday, but what is coming in its place will be simply amazing.

“We have some fantastic plans for the new main library that will be a resource for all Charlotteans.”

Kimmery Martian sits on the board of trustees for the library and says while the hundred-year-old building as it stands served its purpose, the new library will help bring Charlotte into more of a modern age.

“We’re going to incorporate some new technologies, and we’re aiming to make it a space that’s available to everybody,” Martain said.

The new five-story building will feature new architectural concepts, giving the outside a much more sleek look. As for what’s behind the doors, a lot of that will be new, too.

Asha Ellison is the Marketing Director for Charlotte Library.

“It’s going to be technologically forward; it’s going to be a commonplace where all in the community can come and engage and have dialogue and just to enjoy the resources that are there.”

Opening in 2025, the new facilities will also have access to the McGlohon and Duke Energy theaters, a café, sunroom, and even a wine bar

“I think this will be a world-class library, and it will be useful to everyone in the community,” Martian said.

