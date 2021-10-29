NC DHHS Flu
Lt. Gov. Robinson supported during ‘Stand Up for America’ rally

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson(NBC)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has received vocal support from conservative Christians gathered in Raleigh for a rally.

Robinson spoke to the large “Stand Up for America” crowd on Friday.

He pledged to participants that he’d fight for their principles and remain on the job despite calls by LGBTQ advocates and others for him to resign.

He’s taken heat for comments he made in June about sex education in schools that critics say disparaged LGBTQ people.

Robinson said his words focused on reading materials found in some public schools and not people.

Robinson said earlier this week he’ll likely run for governor in 2024.

