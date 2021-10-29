Livingstone’s next ‘Fridays at the Stone’ slated for Nov. 5 to showcase new science annex

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College will host its second in a series of “Fridays at the Stone” on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 a.m. at its School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts, located at 530 Jake Alexander Blvd. South.

Each hour-long program will feature three elements: A Livingstone College program spotlight; a minority local business/nonprofit spotlight; and an alumni spotlight.

The November program will spotlight the college’s Department of Math and Science, featuring its dean, Dr. Dawn McNair, as guest speaker. Under McNair’s leadership, the college announced this month it received a $2.24 million grant from the National Science Foundation, the largest single grant award in the college’s history.

She was recently appointed associate vice president for research by Livingstone President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., in addition to her current role.

McNair’s presentation will include a virtual tour of the new George F. Shipman Science Annex that features a state-of-the-art planetarium/immersion theater.

The minority business spotlight will include Claudie Johnson of First Legacy, a division of Self-Help Credit Union, which is the sponsor of the inaugural series of “Fridays at the Stone.”

Dr. DaTarvia Parrish, a professor at Livingstone College and children’s book author, will be the featured alumnus.

“Fridays at the Stone” is an intentional effort by Livingstone College to network and engage more with the community and business leaders, to facilitate relationship building and community partnerships, and to provide an opportunity for the community to learn more about Livingstone College and its programs.

The series is being spearheaded by Pete Teague, Livingstone College special assistant to the president for community development; the Office of Communications and Public Relations; and the Office of Alumni Affairs.

The event is free and will feature a continental breakfast served by the college’s culinary arts students. To register, visit Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fridays-at-the-stone-tickets-201032913857 or email kharrington@livingston.edu. For more information, call (704) 216-6151.

