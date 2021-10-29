Juvenile shot in south Charlotte’s Quail Meadow neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police were called to a shooting late Thursday night in south Charlotte’s Quail Meadow neighborhood.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a juvenile was shot during a fight with another person in that neighborhood. It is in the area of Park Road and near the Quail Hollow Club.

No other information was immediately available.

