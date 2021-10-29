NC DHHS Flu
Juvenile shot in south Charlotte’s Quail Meadow neighborhood

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a juvenile was shot during a fight with another person in that neighborhood.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police were called to a shooting late Thursday night in south Charlotte’s Quail Meadow neighborhood.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a juvenile was shot during a fight with another person in that neighborhood. It is in the area of Park Road and near the Quail Hollow Club.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

