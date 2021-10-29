Isolated rain for Saturday, yet dry and mild for Halloween Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Isolated rain will be possible for Saturday, mainly confined to the NC mountains. You’ll need a jacket, with morning lows in the 40s, and afternoon highs in the lower 60s for the piedmont, with lower 50s for the mountains.

Dry and mild weather will develop for Halloween Sunday.

Isolated rain mainly in the mountains for Saturday, with lower 60s

Dry and cool for Halloween Sunday with highs in the upper 60s

Pleasant and dry start to the week; unsettled late next week

Tonight will feature scattered rain, with chilly overnight low temperatures in the 40s.

Rainfall over the next seven days (First Alert Weather)

A few rain showers may linger into Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and cool high temperatures in the lower 60s. The mountains can expect Saturday afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50s, with scattered rain.

Have your jacket if you are heading to the Appalachian State University Homecoming football game Saturday afternoon, with game time temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s, with some passing rain showers.

Drier conditions are expected for Halloween Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s for the Charlotte Metro area, and lower 50s for the mountains.

Trick or Treat Sunday (First Alert Weather)

Mostly sunny skies will develop for Monday and Tuesday, with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Temperatures cool back into the mid-60s for Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s for Thursday and Friday, with isolated rain showers.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy your Halloween Weekend!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.