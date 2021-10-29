NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Independence Blvd. at Mecklenburg-Union Co. line back open after transformer fire

There were concerns that power lines may come down as well. That did not happen.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 123 words with a read time of approximately 36 seconds.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Independence Boulevard reopened to traffic early Friday morning after being shut down in both directions for several hours near the Mecklenburg County-Union County line.

Officials said the backup was caused by a transformer fire in the area around 1 a.m. Friday.

There were concerns that power lines may come down as well. That did not happen.

Crews with Duke Energy and other agencies came to help clear the scene. While the work continued, there was a standstill with dozens of cars and tractor-trailers at a complete stop.

There were concerns the road would not open until 6 a.m. However, by 5 a.m., traffic was flowing smoothly.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry McGlamery Mug
App State employee arrested for secretly recording residence hall women’s bathroom
Gaston County Schools Food Shortage
Food shortage? Parents say lunch portions cut across several Gaston Co. schools
Derrick Dashawn Brown
Man on bond for alleged shooting arrested again
Malikah Bennett
Hearing continued for mother accused of killing 4-year-old found buried in yard
A federal jury awarded $10 million against Novant Health in a discrimination case.
Federal jury awards $10M to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case

Latest News

Crews working to repair water pipe along W. Morehead St. in west Charlotte
File photo of police lights
Crash in northeast Charlotte near Mallard Creek Greenway injures one
According to AAA Carolinas, October through December is considered to be the worst months of...
‘Oh, deer!’: AAA Carolinas offers tips to avoid costly deer collisions
According to AAA Carolinas, October through December is considered to be the worst months of...
‘Oh, deer!’: AAA Carolinas offers tips to avoid costly deer collisions