Independence Blvd. at Mecklenburg-Union Co. line back open after transformer fire

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Independence Boulevard reopened to traffic early Friday morning after being shut down in both directions for several hours near the Mecklenburg County-Union County line.

Officials said the backup was caused by a transformer fire in the area around 1 a.m. Friday.

**UPDATE** All travel lanes are now back open and moving. — Matthews Police Department (@matthewspolice) October 29, 2021

There were concerns that power lines may come down as well. That did not happen.

Crews with Duke Energy and other agencies came to help clear the scene. While the work continued, there was a standstill with dozens of cars and tractor-trailers at a complete stop.

There were concerns the road would not open until 6 a.m. However, by 5 a.m., traffic was flowing smoothly.

