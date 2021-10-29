NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Inappropriate artistic images’ included in Charlotte middle school art lesson, principal says

The principal said he worked with the art teacher to have the pictures removed from the Canvas platform.
Inappropriate images were include in an art lesson for sixth-graders at Kennedy Middle School,...
Inappropriate images were include in an art lesson for sixth-graders at Kennedy Middle School, according to the principal.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 115 words with a read time of approximately 34 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte middle school principal said he will revisit protocols after “inappropriate artistic images” were included in an art lesson.

In a message to parents, Kennedy Middle School Principal Kevin Sudimack said it was brought to his attention Monday evening that the images were “inadvertently included” in a sixth-grade art lesson while the teacher is on maternity leave.

Sudimack said he worked with the art teacher to have the pictures removed from the Canvas platform.

“I will revisit protocols with teachers to ensure the digital resources and links they choose are reputable and have been vetted appropriately,” Sudimack said in his message.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry McGlamery Mug
App State employee arrested for secretly recording residence hall women’s bathroom
Gaston County Schools Food Shortage
Food shortage? Parents say lunch portions cut across several Gaston Co. schools
Derrick Dashawn Brown
Man on bond for alleged shooting arrested again
Malikah Bennett
Hearing continued for mother accused of killing 4-year-old found buried in yard
A federal jury awarded $10 million against Novant Health in a discrimination case.
Federal jury awards $10M to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case

Latest News

Police identify shooter (9th grader Jatwan Cuffie) and victim (10th grader Bobby McKeithen) in...
Friday marks three-year anniversary of deadly Butler High School shooting
A Huntersville police officer was injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning.
Huntersville police officer injured in motorcycle crash
Kenneth Luke Craig
Great Falls, S.C. shooting suspect now in custody
A 1-year-old male pit bull was surrendered Thursday after biting a child in the face in east...
10-year-old bit in face by dog in east Charlotte