Huntersville police officer injured in motorcycle crash

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the crash happened at Stumptown Road and Hugh McAuley Road.
A Huntersville police officer was injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning.
A Huntersville police officer was injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning.(wbtv)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Huntersville police officer was injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning, authorities said.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the crash happened at Stumptown Road and Hugh McAuley Road, which is near Grand Oak Elementary School.

Police said the officer was taken to Atrium Main for treatment. According to the department, the officer’s injuries are serious but they are expected to be OK.

Huntersville police said they are not sure at this time what led up to the crash.

