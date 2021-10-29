How can the Carolina Panthers get QB Sam Darnold back on track

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the talk of trading for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson done, time for the Carolina Panthers to turn their attention to getting current QB Sam Darnold back on track.

During the Panthers current 4 game losing streak, Darnold has thrown 7 interceptions. This past Sunday against the Giants, he only threw for 111 yards and got benched in the 4th quarter.

In an attempt to help Darnold find his way, the team sat down with the QB and looked back at tape of what worked well in weeks 2 and 3 when he threw for over 300 yards in each game. And one thing that stood out during this recent struggle is pretty obvious to coach Matt Rhule.

“Just his tempo-- he’s way faster and way quicker,” said coach. “I just think Sam is a guy right now that was playing a little too quick. Not having the right tempo, not playing at the right depth, climbing up in the pocket too much. Those are all correctable. It’s something that you know you have to correct, but you have to see yourself doing it. So there’s no doubt he can do it.”

Which brings us back to an old problem that could help Sam even more and that’s running the ball more as a team.

Last week, coach Rhule said he wanted the Panthers to run it between 30 to 33 times. This past Sunday, they only ran it 17. So is there a disconnect between coach Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady?

“We’re on the exact same page,” said coach Brady. “Coach Rhule and I talk regularly, he’s in on meetings, and so we see everything the same way.”

With that answered, the question remains, why can’t this team run the ball efficiently?

“In order for us to be the offense we want to have, we have to stay on the field,” said Brady. “When you look at our 3rd down conversions the last few weeks, it’s been unacceptable. It’s hard to get in a rhythm running the football when you are not converting 3rd downs and you are having 3 and outs.”

This past Sunday against the New York Giants, the Panthers were just 2 for 12 on 3rd downs. 16% on 3rd down is truly unacceptable.

The good news this week, Atlanta has the 29th worst defense when it comes to stopping teams on 3rd down.

But as we found out this past Sunday against the Giants, who entered the game with just one win, this Panthers team can’t take anyone for granted.

