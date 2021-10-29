Halloween safety: CMPD gives tips to keep kids safe while trick-or-treating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Halloween weekend is finally here.

And with all the treats, police want you to be prepared for any unwanted tricks too.

Police say the best way to keep kids safe is to make sure an adult is with them at all times.

And police say instead of being on the lookout for ghosts or goblins, police really say you need to be on the lookout for careless drivers.

“If the speed limit of 25, 35 mph maybe you’re going a little slower than that,” said CMPD officer Jonathan Frisk.

They say drivers need to be driving cautiously this entire weekend, not just on Halloween since there are festivities planned all weekend and tiny ghouls could be hiding around every corner.

“It’s so important for everyone to realize it’s Halloween and kids are going to be out there. Take the extra security measures to go slow and make sure they’re stopping at all stop signs and taking those extra seconds for precautionary measures,” Officer Frisk said.

But CMPD says part of the responsibility is also on parents.

They recommend costumes having reflective patches on them, walking with a flashlight and staying on sidewalks in well-lit neighborhoods.

Other parents are worried about strangers and who might be hiding underneath the masks.

That’s why many families opt for a neighborhood-only trunk-or-treat.

“You always want to keep it safe when it comes to family these days. It’s about knowing and trusting the people they’re going to be around,” said parent, Michael.

“I just hope everyone out there is being safe and mindful that it is trick or treating weekend and put kids needs first,” said another parent, Kristen.

Police say parents should also thoroughly inspect their kid’s candy before they eat any.

When it comes to COVID-19, Mecklenburg County health officials say events and trick-or-treating should be done outside and in smaller groups.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.