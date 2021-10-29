NC DHHS Flu
Gun recovered at Julius L. Chambers High School, 13th confiscated in CMS district this school year

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another gun was found at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a gun was recovered Friday afternoon at Julius L. Chambers High School.

Police said they can’t confirm any arrests.

Extra security in place at South Mecklenburg High after student found with gun

CMS has not released a statement.

This is the 13th gun seized from a CMS school this school year.

A gun was recently confiscated at South Mecklenburg High School on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Officials said a loaded gun was found in a student’s backpack.

The first gun was discovered exactly two months ago on Aug. 26 – the day after the school year started – at Mallard Creek High School, according to information from the district.

The next day, three handguns were found at West Charlotte High School. A fourth was found at the school the next day.

Of the 13 guns found, six have been discovered at West Charlotte. In addition to Chambers, South Mecklenburg, Mallard Creek, Myers Park, Garinger, Charles Parker, and West Mecklenburg high schools have had one gun each found on school property.

