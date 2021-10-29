Good Question: What’s more effective - natural immunity or vaccine immunity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re asking about COVID immunity.

What’s more effective -- natural immunity or vaccine immunity?

Good question.

The CDC actually just came out with a new study about it Friday.

People who had natural immunity and were not vaccinated were five times more likely to test positive for COVID than those who were recently vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer.

So, vaccination immunity appears to be more effective.

The study didn’t include people who got Johnson & Johnson.

The study also found that people who got Moderna appeared to have more protection than people who got Pfizer.

