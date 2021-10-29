‘A game-changer’: Charlotte mother, son credit monoclonal antibody treatment for getting them healthy after contracting COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monoclonal antibody therapy is not a replacement for a COVID-19 vaccine, but it is a treatment that can prevent or reduce symptoms and lessen the chance of hospitalization.

According to Dr. Arin Piramzadian, from StarMed in Charlotte, the antibodies are taken from someone who had COVID, and can be given to most people older than 12 years old who test positive or are exposed to the virus.

StarMed requires patients to be older than 12, above 88 pounds, and with an oxygen level of at least 90%.

For one Charlotte family, it did more than just help them recover.

It gave a mother and son peace of mind, after losing their husband and father to COVID-19 in 2020.

Now they want more people to know about it, so they can consider it before it’s too late.

Bishop Kenneth Holloman lost his battle with COVID-19 in May of 2020, months before a vaccine was available.

“I didn’t get to say bye, I didn’t get to say anything,” his 14-year-old son Julien told WBTV.

Julien has chronic asthma and is immunocompromised.

He was also unvaccinated and contracted the virus in August 2021.

“It hurt a lot because the same thing that he died from could kill me too,” Julien said.

Instead, he fought off the virus, thanks to a recommendation from his doctor with Atrium Health to get an IV of monoclonal antibodies.

He says he was the first outpatient pediatric patient to get the treatment in Mecklenburg County.

“30 minutes into it I immediately felt the difference,” he said. “The body aches stopped, the headaches stopped.”

StarMed is offering the therapy for free, with no appointment required.

“It can be used for people who are positive for up to 10 days after they have symptoms or when they’re diagnosed, or for people with low immune systems or who are unvaccinated who are exposed,” Dr. Piramzadian, Chief Medical Officer for StarMed, told WBTV. “They can get it and it can prevent them from getting sick by up to 93 percent.”

A week after Julien tested positive, his mother Von tested positive with a breakthrough case.

She had been vaccinated with the one dose Johnson and Johnson shot in March and had also contracted the virus once before in July.

This time around she was feeling ill very quickly, so she signed up for the same treatment that helped her son.

“It was a game-changer,” Von said. “At hour one I was feeling like a new person, and by 24 hours I couldn’t believe I had the disease.”

This mother and son are grateful to be here and desperate for others to know about this option.

“Had I not asked the question, I don’t know if we’d be here talking about it, because we were that sick,” she said.

The treatment can be administered via IV or injections, depending on what the location offers.

For more information on the treatment through StarMed, click here.

For more information on the treatment through Novant Health, click here.

For more information on the treatment through Atrium Health, click here.

