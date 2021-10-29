Friday marks three-year anniversary of deadly Butler High School shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Friday marks the three-year anniversary of a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a student at David W. Butler High School in Matthews.

On Oct. 29, 2018, 16-year-old Bobby McKeithen was shot in a school hallway shortly before classes began.

The student responsible for the shooting, Jatwan Cuffie, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in July 2019.

According to officials, the shooting was said to have stemmed from a series of text messages between the two acquaintances.

Initially, Cuffie was charged with first-degree murder, but the Mecklenburg County District Attorney lessened the charge to second-degree murder.

Authorities said the gun used in the fatal Butler High shooting was stolen out of Gaston County.

