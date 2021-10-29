NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Friday marks three-year anniversary of deadly Butler High School shooting

On Oct. 29, 2018, 16-year-old Bobby McKeithen was shot in a school hallway shortly before classes began.
By Courtney Cole
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Friday marks the three-year anniversary of a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a student at David W. Butler High School in Matthews.

On Oct. 29, 2018, 16-year-old Bobby McKeithen was shot in a school hallway shortly before classes began.

The student responsible for the shooting, Jatwan Cuffie, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in July 2019.

Related coverage:

‘Day of Kindness’ at Butler HS on year anniversary of student killing

Butler HS student pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter for fatal school shooting

According to officials, the shooting was said to have stemmed from a series of text messages between the two acquaintances.

Initially, Cuffie was charged with first-degree murder, but the Mecklenburg County District Attorney lessened the charge to second-degree murder.

Authorities said the gun used in the fatal Butler High shooting was stolen out of Gaston County.

Courtney Cole will have more on the anniversary starting today at 5 on WBTV.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry McGlamery Mug
App State employee arrested for secretly recording residence hall women’s bathroom
Gaston County Schools Food Shortage
Food shortage? Parents say lunch portions cut across several Gaston Co. schools
Derrick Dashawn Brown
Man on bond for alleged shooting arrested again
Malikah Bennett
Hearing continued for mother accused of killing 4-year-old found buried in yard
A federal jury awarded $10 million against Novant Health in a discrimination case.
Federal jury awards $10M to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case

Latest News

Inappropriate images were include in an art lesson for sixth-graders at Kennedy Middle School,...
‘Inappropriate artistic images’ included in Charlotte middle school art lesson, principal says
A Huntersville police officer was injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning.
Huntersville police officer injured in motorcycle crash
Kenneth Luke Craig
Great Falls, S.C. shooting suspect now in custody
A 1-year-old male pit bull was surrendered Thursday after biting a child in the face in east...
10-year-old bit in face by dog in east Charlotte