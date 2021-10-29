NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Showers, a few heavier thunderstorms to start Friday, rain chances lower through the day

The trend will be for lowering rain chances – outside of the mountains, where a 70% rain chance holds – as the day wears on, but I would still keep an umbrella close by today, just in case.
By Al Conklin
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With an upper-level low-pressure system parked back to the west of the Carolinas, we’re still dealing with pesky showers and even a few heavier thunderstorms across the WBTV News area.

  • First Alert: Wet and cool today
  • Lowering weekend rain chances
  • Cool but mostly dry Halloween

The trend will be for lowering rain chances – outside of the mountains, where a 70% rain chance holds – as the day wears on, but I would still keep an umbrella close by today, just in case. You’ll want a jacket as well, as temperatures will run cool all day, only getting back to the lower 50s in the mountains and low to mid 60s in the Piedmont.

Clouds and a few spotty showers will linger tonight with chilly lows in the 40s.

There may still be a couple of showers around on Saturday, though the chance lowers to about 20% around Charlotte (50% chance in the mountains). High temperatures are forecast to hold in the chilly lower 60s Saturday with overnight lows again in the 40s.

Overall, drier conditions are expected to kick in as we move deeper into the weekend with variably cloudy skies forecast Saturday – including some sunshine - and plenty of sunshine for Halloween. Afternoon readings on Sunday should make a run close to 70°. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday, so trick or treaters may need a jacket.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

