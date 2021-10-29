Civil rights groups file lawsuit over North Carolina’s redistricting process

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - Several civil rights groups have filed a lawsuit challenging the North Carolina Legislature’s process for drawing new state House and Senate voting maps.

The 2021 redistricting maps have not yet been adopted, but legislators expressed a desire to approve General Assembly and U.S. House district boundaries by early November.

The Southern Coalition for Social Justice (SCSJ) brought the case on behalf of the North Carolina NAACP, Common Cause, and individual voters. The case, NC NAACP vs. Berger, was filed in Wake County Superior Court, North Carolina.

The lawsuit challenges state legislators’ “refusal to include racial data in its redistricting criteria” in the state before considering map proposals.

“Central to the complaint is the Legislature’s refusal to include racial data in its redistricting criteria in order to implement a so-called “race-neutral” process. The federal Voting Rights Act (VRA) of 1965 requires the Legislature to use racial data when determining levels of racially polarized voting before drawing districts. By excluding this data from its redistricting criteria, plaintiffs claim the Legislature made it impossible to assess the need for VRA districts, in clear violation of the North Carolina Constitution, and the N.C. Supreme Court’s decision in Stephenson v. Bartlett (2003) that reconciles state and federal law,” a statement from the lawsuit announcement read.

According to reporting from The Associated Press, North Carolina senators recently presented some proposals to the public on how they could redraw boundary lines for congressional and state Senate districts.

The Senate Redistricting Committee posted several maps online that Republicans or Democrats produced at computer terminals in the committee room in recent weeks. It was reported that the House Redistricting Committee would begin posting proposals of state House or congressional plans from any member who drew one in its committee room and wants them considered.

The Associated Press also reported that speakers at a public hearing on North Carolina redistricting wanted Republicans to shelve the proposed congressional district maps. They said the maps would likely give the GOP most of the seats and “needlessly fracture the state’s largest counties.”

The House and Senate redistricting committees held meetings Monday to receive input on U.S. House maps that Republicans and Democrats have created. It was the next step before the legislature begins voting on the plans.

Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell) offered the following statement about Friday’s lawsuit:

“North Carolina Republicans have embarked on the most transparent redistricting process in North Carolina history. I stand firmly behind our process and look forward to fighting against this ludicrous lawsuit,” Rep. Hall said.

Lawmakers are hoping by early November to enact new maps for use starting with next year’s elections.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved. Reporting from The Associated Press is included in this story.