Chester Co. man arrested after alleged sexual incident with an underage girl

Waldron was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor
Graham Cooper Waldron
Graham Cooper Waldron(Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - A 22-year-old in Chester County was arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching an underage girl.

According to a report from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in Richburg, S.C. early Oct. 18. A mother told deputies her daughter and two other juvenile friends were spending the night when one of the girls made contact with Graham Cooper Waldron on Snapchat and FaceTime around 1 a.m. Oct. 17.

The report states the girl invited Waldron over and he was let inside by all three girls. He and the girl who invited him other allegedly began to kiss when he placed his hands on her private area, according to the report.

All three girls told him to leave and he did after several minutes. The girl he had allegedly been kissing followed him inside his car for about 5 or 6 minutes.

The mother found out about the incident the next day and called the police.

Waldron was arrested Oct. 18 and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

