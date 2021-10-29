NC DHHS Flu
Burke Co. woman charged in alleged abuse against an infant

She was given a bond of $75,000
Destinee Ryan Agree
Destinee Ryan Agree(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Burke County woman is behind bars after alleged child abuse involving an infant.

Destinee Ryan Agree was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. The arrest came after the Burke County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible abuse against an infant.

She was given a bond of $75,000.

