Burke Co. woman charged with felony child abuse involving infant

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman in Burke County was arrested after deputies received a report of possible child abuse involving an infant.

After deputies investigated, 24-year-old Destinee Ryan Agee was charged with felony child abuse serious bodily injury.

She was taken to the Burke County Jail under a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.