Burke Co. woman charged with felony child abuse involving infant



(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman in Burke County was arrested after deputies received a report of possible child abuse involving an infant.

After deputies investigated, 24-year-old Destinee Ryan Agee was charged with felony child abuse serious bodily injury.

She was taken to the Burke County Jail under a $75,000 bond.

