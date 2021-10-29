NC DHHS Flu
10-year-old bit in face by dog in east Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 1-year-old pit bull was surrendered to animal control after biting a child in the face Thursday afternoon in east Charlotte, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control, officers were called to Grandview Ridge Drive at 4 p.m. for a dog attack. It’s off Albermarle Road.

The 10-year-old child was petting a friend’s dog on the head when the animal suddenly bit the victim’s face, causing a level five bite on the Dunbar Bite Scale, animal control officers said. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the Dunbar Bite Scale, a level five bite is a multiple-bite incident with at least two level four bites, or a multiple-attack incident with at least one level four bite in each.

After talking to the victim, the animal control officer was able to locate the pit bull and its owner.

Authorities said the owner legally surrendered the dog to Animal Care and Control. It was then taken to the shelter and will undergo a 10-day rabies quarantine.

