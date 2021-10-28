Trump plans to attend World Series game in Atlanta

NC DHHS Flu
(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump plans to attend Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta on Saturday, according to a person close to Trump.

The Atlanta Braves are playing the Houston Astros for the championship.

Braves CEO Terry McGuirk told USA Today on Wednesday that Trump called the organization and asked to go to a World Series game.

The Braves are set to give Trump his own suite at Truist Park. He will not be sitting with any team or Major League Baseball officials.

The former president attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series in Washington D.C. when the Nationals hosted the Astros.

