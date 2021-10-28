NC DHHS Flu
Orlando Magic pay tribute to late Charlotte Observer sports reporter Rick Bonnell

Bonnell, who covered the NBA in Charlotte for more than 30 years, passed away in June at age 63.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Orlando Magic honored former Charlotte Observer sports reporter Rick Bonnell before Wednesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Bonnell, who covered the NBA in Charlotte for more than 30 years, passed away in June at age 63.

Related: Hornets honor Rick Bonnell’s legacy with annual scholarship, name entrance after him

The Magic posted a picture of an empty chair in the press section to their Twitter account, saying “Facing the @hornets just won’t be the same…”

The Hornets got their fourth win of the season against the Magic, improving to 4-1. The final score was 120 to 111.

