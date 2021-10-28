NC DHHS Flu
One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.

The wreck left NC Highway 127 closed for around two hours
A crash Wednesday evening in Catawba County has left one person dead and another injured.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash Wednesday evening in Catawba County has left one person dead and another injured.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash around 7 p.m. Wednesday on NC Highway 127, near Dwayne Starnes Drive.

Two vehicles were involved: A 1999 Mercedes Benz E300 headed north and a 2018 Hyundai Elantra headed south. According to troopers, the Mercedes drove left of center and hit the Hyundai.

The driver of the Mercedes, James Nelson Poovey Jr., died at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol impairment is suspected.

The other driver, Hannah Ollis, had minor injuries.

The Mountain View Fire Department assisted with detouring traffic in the area as NC 127 was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation.

