Mother accused of killing 4-year-old found buried in yard expected in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The mother charged with killing her 4-year-old daughter then hiding the body is expected to appear in court Thursday.

Malikah Bennett is scheduled for a court appearance Thursday morning in connection with her first-degree murder charge.

Bennett is also accused of child abuse and concealing death in connection with the death of Migellic “Jelli” Young, who was last seen in the care of her mother at their north Charlotte home in September 2020.

The child’s remains were found in the backyard of the home along Braden Drive back in May.

Young’s grandmother, Tammy Moffett, is also charged with concealing a death and accessory after the fact.

