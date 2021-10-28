NC DHHS Flu
Mecklenburg County health officials to provide COVID-19 update

The briefing with Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and Deputy Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington is set to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Mecklenburg County prepares for COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Mecklenburg County health officials are set to provide an update on the COVID-19 response during a virtual media briefing Thursday.

The briefing with Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and Deputy Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington is set to begin at 11 a.m. They are also set to discuss staying safe while trick-or-treating or taking part in other Halloween activities.

Thursday’s update comes a day after Gov. Roy Cooper addressed the state, as North Carolina prepares to receive COVID-19 vaccinations for children between the ages of 5 to 11.

Cooper and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 key metrics and trends, which shows trends heading in a positive direction.

“We are grateful to see this latest surge in COVID-19 taper off,” said Gov. Cooper. “And as we try to drive down our numbers, we know what works. Vaccines. The more people who get their shots, the less COVID we’ll have.”

According to the latest Mecklenburg County statistics, as of Oct. 20, there have been 154,817 COVID-19 cases reported in the county.

During the previous week, an average of 187 confirmed cases per day was reported in Mecklenburg County, compared to the 14-day average of 204.

Over the prior week, an average of 7.3% of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County was positive for COVID-19, another decrease trend over the last 14 days, according to county data.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

