Man pleads guilty in 2018 crash that killed Uber driver in Charlotte, could face 24 years in prison

The crash happened on Runnymede Lane in July 2018. The crash killed an Uber driver and hurt a passenger.
The crash happened on Runnymede Lane in July 2018. The crash killed an Uber driver and hurt a passenger.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man pleaded guilty Thursday to a 2018 crash that killed an Uber driver and injured a passenger in Charlotte.

Jimmy Gallarday pleaded guilty to aggravated felony death by motor vehicle and aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle.

The crash happened on Runnymede Lane in July 2018. The crash killed an Uber driver and hurt a passenger.

Court records say there were signs of impairment and that Gallarday was speeding, going 65 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Court records say Gallarday previously had been charged twice for driving while impaired.

Gallarday could be sentenced to up to 292 months in prison.

