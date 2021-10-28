NC DHHS Flu
Man on bond for alleged shooting arrested again

He is being held under a $400,000 bond
Derrick Dashawn Brown
Derrick Dashawn Brown(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man accused earlier this year of shooting a woman in the face was arrested again Wednesday.

Derrick Dashawn Brown, 27, was considered a wanted fugitive prior to his arrest. Rowan County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Brown for outstanding warrants related to common law robbery, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies arrested Brown at a traffic stop in Salisbury, and he was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the car Brown was in unveiled a gun, and he was charged with an additional count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

[Man charged in shooting woman in face in Salisbury from March, 2020]

He was already out on a $50,000 bond relating to an arrest on June 4 for allegedly shooting a woman in the face in 2020.

Previous convictions include common law robbery, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, habitual felon, assault on a female and simple assault.

Brown now has a bond of $400,000.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

