Lingering rain chances into Friday, yet dry and cool for Halloween Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers will linger tonight into Friday with a few spotty rain showers in the mountains on Saturday.

Drier weather returns for Sunday with cooler temperatures staying around.

High temperatures will be in the lower 60s for Friday and Saturday with upper 60s to around 70 degrees Sunday into early next week.

Here’s what we are forecasting this week:

Scattered rain lingers into Friday, with cool temperatures.

Spotty shower for Saturday, with the lower 60s.

Dry and cool for Halloween Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

Scattered rain showers will linger tonight with temperatures cooling into the upper 40s for the mountains, and lower 50s for the Piedmont.

A few rain showers will continue for Friday with mostly cloudy skies.

The best chance for lingering rain will continue across the NC mountains with spotty rain in the Piedmont.

Friday will be another cool day with afternoon highs in the lower 60s for the Charlotte Metro area, to lower 50s in the mountains.

A few rain showers may linger into Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and cool high temperatures in the lower 60s.

The mountains can expect Saturday afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50s with spotty rain.

Have your jacket if you are heading to the Appalachian State University football game Saturday afternoon.

Drier conditions are expected for Halloween Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 60s for the Charlotte Metro area, and lower 50s for the mountains.

Mostly sunny skies will develop for Monday and Tuesday with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Temperatures cool back into the mid-60s Wednesday through next Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and isolated rain showers.

Have a great Friday and weekend ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

