NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Good Question: Do you have to boil water during advisories if you have water filter system?

Thousands of people in Charlotte were told to boil their water following a massive water main break
(Associated Press Graphic)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of people in Charlotte were told to boil their water following a massive water main break.

The City of Charlotte called for a Boil Water Advisory.

Much of the area was on a Boil Water Advisory for about 48 hours.

But it brought up this question from Ben.

He asks: “With the recent boil order for water, if you had a water filter system in your home, would you still need to boil?”

We did some research and found that it depends on the water filter system.

If you’re talking about a pitcher or a faucet filter, then yes, you still need to boil it.

According to Fresh Water Systems, these filters don’t actually kill bacteria or viruses.

They remove things that affect the taste and smell of water.

If you have a reverse osmosis system, it says you don’t need to boil your water.

But, it says you’ll need to replace all filters after the Boil Water Advisory is lifted.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry McGlamery Mug
App State employee arrested for secretly recording residence hall women’s bathroom
Eight arrested for kidnapping, shooting in Caldwell County
Eight arrested for kidnapping, shooting in Caldwell County
A federal jury awarded $10 million against Novant Health in a discrimination case.
Federal jury awards $10M to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case
WBTV
‘This restaurant is absolutely iconic’: Owners of Blowing Rock restaurant stepping away after 40 years
The fight took place Tuesday on campus grounds and a teacher was injured, which is still being...
Dismissal rules changed after teacher injured, juvenile charged following Ranson Middle School fight

Latest News

3 Things: Vaccination incentives worked, according to study
AppHealthCare actually has a completely portable dentist’s office in Ashe County.
Breaking down the barriers of accessing dental care in rural North Carolina
AppHealthCare actually has a completely portable dentist’s office in Ashe County.
Breaking down the barriers of accessing dental care in rural North Carolina
Breast Cancer
‘I’m gonna fight this.’ Woman describes her breast cancer journey