Good Question: Do you have to boil water during advisories if you have water filter system?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of people in Charlotte were told to boil their water following a massive water main break.

The City of Charlotte called for a Boil Water Advisory.

Much of the area was on a Boil Water Advisory for about 48 hours.

But it brought up this question from Ben.

He asks: “With the recent boil order for water, if you had a water filter system in your home, would you still need to boil?”

We did some research and found that it depends on the water filter system.

If you’re talking about a pitcher or a faucet filter, then yes, you still need to boil it.

According to Fresh Water Systems, these filters don’t actually kill bacteria or viruses.

They remove things that affect the taste and smell of water.

If you have a reverse osmosis system, it says you don’t need to boil your water.

But, it says you’ll need to replace all filters after the Boil Water Advisory is lifted.

