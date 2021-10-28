NC DHHS Flu
Former Lincoln County man facing additional child sexual assault charges

Gary Edward Pyne
Gary Edward Pyne(Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Lincoln County authorities have charged a former county resident now living in Florida with additional child sexual assault charges.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Gary Edward Pyne, of Beverly Hills, Fla., was charged with three additional counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He was arrested Wednesday at a Denver, N.C., bed and breakfast while visiting Lincoln County, authorities said.

Pyne was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and booked into the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond.

Back in June, an investigation began after the Department of Social Services filed a complaint stating a victim told her parents she was touched inappropriately when she was 9 or 10 years old, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the incidents occurred when Pyne, who knew the victim, was living in the Iron Station area of Lincoln County.

Working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents in Citrus County, Fla., Lincoln County investigators gathered enough evidence to arrest Pyne on the original charges of two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of secret peeping, according to the LCSO.

Authorities said Pyne refused extradition to North Carolina from Florida in July. An extradition hearing was held and he was ordered to return to North Carolina.

Lincoln Deputies picked up Pyne in Citrus County, Fla., on July 27 and brought him back to the state, according to law enforcement. He was later released on bond.

