First Alert: Make plans for a wet, chilly afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cloudy skies but dry for most this morning. As low pressure and a frontal system approach from the west, rain will overspread the area as we move into the afternoon, so plan on a wet and chilly ride home from work and school.

First Alert: Chilly rain moves in today

Downpours and thunder possible for some

Cool but mostly dry Halloween weekend

Early afternoon high temperatures today will range from near 50° in the mountains to near 60° along the I-40 corridor to the middle 60s in the Piedmont/Charlotte metro area. Readings will fall into the 50s for most neighborhoods by late afternoon. There may even be a couple of heavier thunderstorms as the cold front moves through the region this evening, mainly along and south/east of I-85.

Showers will linger overnight with lows in the 50s.

The storm system driving today’s rainy cold front will loiter just north of the Carolinas as we close out the work week, and so while rain chances locally will lower over time, clouds and some showers will linger well into Friday and perhaps even one or two could still be around on Saturday.

High temperatures are forecast to hold in the chilly lower 60s Friday and Saturday with overnight lows in the 40s. Overall, drier conditions are expected to kick in as we move deeper into the weekend with partly cloudy skies forecast Saturday and plenty of sunshine for Halloween. Afternoon readings on Sunday should make a run close to 70°. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday, so trick-or-treaters may need a jacket.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

