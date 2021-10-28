Families of 9 killed in South Carolina church settle with feds in lawsuit over 2015 shooting

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - Families of nine victims killed in a racist attack at a Black South Carolina church have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used in the 2015 massacre.

The $88 million deal includes $63 million for the families of the slain and $25 million for survivors of the shooting, was set to be announced Thursday in Washington, the Associated Press reported.

Families of the Emanuel 9 will speak with reporters Thursday on the settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice at 11:45 a.m. outside the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington.

Jennifer Pinckney, whose husband, the Rev. and State Sen. Clementa Pickney, the church’s senior pastor, was among the nine killed, is expected to attend with their children.

The Rev. Anthony Thompson, the widower of the late Myra Thompson, another of the Emanuel 9, is also expected to attend.

Pinckney and Thompson are expected to speak, along with attorneys Bakari Sellers and State Sen. Gerald Malloy, State Sen. Ronnie Sabb and Mullins McLeod are expected to speak.

Weeks before the church shooting, Roof was arrested by Columbia Police on the drug possession charge. But a series of clerical errors and missteps allowed Roof to buy the handgun he later used in the killings.

The Emanuel 9: The Rev. Clementa Pinckney, Ethel Lance, the Rev. DePayne Middleton, the Rev. Daniel Simmons, Cynthia Graham Hurd, Myra Thompson, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Susie Jackson, and Tywanza Sanders. (Provided)

