Drills of Hope, a Charlotte-based drum and dance organization, is in need of uniforms for the annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Drills of Hope, a drum and dance organization based in Charlotte, is in need of uniforms for the annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade.

Robin Woods, a founder of the group, said the organization was formed in-part to keep local kids out of trouble.

“It’s an alternative to doing drugs, hanging out in the street, just giving them the alternative to be a part of something positive,” said Woods.

She said the group currently needs about $2500 to make sure all of its drummers and dancers are properly outfitted for the parade.

Woods explained that the group has been a part of the event for several years but wasn’t sure whether the parade would be held this year because of the pandemic. For that reason, parade planning and preparation was delayed for Drills of Hope. Woods’ husband, Anthony Woods, also spoke to WBTV about the need for uniforms.

“We didn’t think we were gonna participate this year in the parade and we need uniforms,” he said.

The parade will be held on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, November 24 at 6 p.m. The group has less than a month to get uniforms together.

“We want to make sure that we look nice and represent Charlotte in the best way,” said Robin Woods.

Jeremy Black, a drummer with Drills of Hope, said he has been a part of the organization for several years and has seen the way it can help local kids.

“I don’t know what I’d do without these people. They save a lot of kids lives, keep people out of trouble man,” said Black.

He said Robin Woods has done a lot to support the organization by herself without the aid of major sponsors.

“For the last 15 to 20 years she do it by herself man. It’ll help us a great deal to get some help,” said Black.

Anyone who would like to help the organization get uniforms for the parade can contact Robin Woods directly at 704-295-0495.

WBTV is the official media partner of the 75th Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade.

