Charlotte street to be renamed in honor of Montford Point Marines

Phifer Avenue will become Montford Point Street, honoring the legacy of the first African Americans who enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1942.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A renaming ceremony is taking place Thursday for a Charlotte street that will honor Montford Point Marines.

Some Charlotteans were among the early Black recruits who trained at Camp Montford Point near Jacksonville, N.C. and contributed to the Allied victory in World War II. The first African American Marine to arrive at Montford Point in 1942 was Charlotte native Howard Perry.

The dedication of Montford Point Street will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 at the corner of North College Street and Phifer Avenue.

Phifer Avenue is one of nine streets to be renamed following the Charlotte City Council’s February approval to adopt Legacy Commission recommendations to rename streets named after leaders of the Confederacy, a press release stated.

The street was named after a slaveowner whose home served as a headquarters for a Confederate general during the Civil War, the release stated.

Originally, Phifer Avenue was to be renamed with a similar survey process as Jefferson Davis Street, but unique circumstances regarding Phifer Avenue led to a change in the renaming method.

