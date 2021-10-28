Charlotte man arrested in Union County following high-speed chase, passenger still wanted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a police chase with Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Deputies were first dispatched to the Murphy gas station in Indian Trail due to a report from a man saying he was driving a delivery truck and being followed by two Black males in a Chevrolet SUV.

When UCSO deputies arrived, they found a white Chevrolet Suburban in the parking lot of the gas station by Treyvon Wallace and another Black male.

Wallace was the driver and when deputies pulled up behind them, he drove away through the parking lot at a high speed. Deputies followed the vehicle down U.S. 74 and onto I-485 before Wallace lost control of the car and struck a vehicle at the intersection of Providence Road and McKee Road.

Wallace and the other suspect then jumped out of the vehicle and began running from officers. Wallace was caught with the help of a victim of the traffic crash.

Another suspect got away and was searched for, but hasn’t been found or identified at this time. He’s described as a Black male wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and brightly colored camouflage pants. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911, the UCSO or UC Crime Stoppers.

Wallace has been charged with multiple charges including felony flee to elude, hit-and-run, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and a large number of traffic-related violations committed during the pursuit.

