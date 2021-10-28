NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte man arrested in Union County following high-speed chase, passenger still wanted

Treyvon Wallace
Treyvon Wallace(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a police chase with Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Deputies were first dispatched to the Murphy gas station in Indian Trail due to a report from a man saying he was driving a delivery truck and being followed by two Black males in a Chevrolet SUV.

When UCSO deputies arrived, they found a white Chevrolet Suburban in the parking lot of the gas station by Treyvon Wallace and another Black male.

Wallace was the driver and when deputies pulled up behind them, he drove away through the parking lot at a high speed. Deputies followed the vehicle down U.S. 74 and onto I-485 before Wallace lost control of the car and struck a vehicle at the intersection of Providence Road and McKee Road.

Wallace and the other suspect then jumped out of the vehicle and began running from officers. Wallace was caught with the help of a victim of the traffic crash.

Another suspect got away and was searched for, but hasn’t been found or identified at this time. He’s described as a Black male wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and brightly colored camouflage pants. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911, the UCSO or UC Crime Stoppers.

Wallace has been charged with multiple charges including felony flee to elude, hit-and-run, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and a large number of traffic-related violations committed during the pursuit.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents arrested in Alexander Co. for death of baby found in Outer Banks in 1991
Parents arrested in Alexander Co. for death of baby found in Outer Banks in 1991
Eight arrested for kidnapping, shooting in Caldwell County
Eight arrested for kidnapping, shooting in Caldwell County
WBTV
‘This restaurant is absolutely iconic’: Owners of Blowing Rock restaurant stepping away after 40 years
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
Super G Mart in east Charlotte is one of many markets struggling with supply issues.
East Charlotte supermarket working to keep prices down for customers amid supply chain issues

Latest News

WBTV
COVID vaccine clinic at Charlotte soccer match draws in disappointing numbers
From Mary & Kristen
10.27.21: QCM / NCAB Shout Out
The future of getting around Charlotte
The future of getting around Charlotte
Ranson Middle School
Dismissal rules changed after teacher injured, juvenile charged following Ranson Middle School fight