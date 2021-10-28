Caldwell Co. SWAT deployed after man barricades self, allegedly shoots into home

RHODHISS, N.C. (WBTV) - An altercation escalated to a SWAT situation at a Rhodhiss home Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies with Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call around 4:12 p.m. at a home off Magnolia Street in Rhodhiss.

Marcus Allen Rudisill, the home’s resident, said that he and Toby Alan Horne got into an altercation and he was shot in the leg with a small-caliber rifle. He said Horne returned armed to his home off Walnut Avenue in Rhodiss.

Rudisill was treated by EMS on the scene.

When deputies got to Horne’s house, they say Horne shot multiple rounds from inside toward law enforcement and nearby houses.

One of the rounds struck an occupied house.

Deputies surrounded his house and were able to contact him through the phone. Horne made multiple threats to kill any officer that entered his house.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called and tried unsuccessfully to get Horne to surrender. Less than lethal chemical munitions were deployed into the home and Horne was taken into custody without injury.

His charges include discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, damage to property and resisting a public officer. Additional charges are expected.

He is being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.